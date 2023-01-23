‘On the mend’ Clarke emerges after public row with girlfriend

Live

Michael Clarke has criticised Australia’s selectors and the team’s preparations for India in his first public comments since footage emerged last week of a very public confrontation with his girlfriend.

The subject of headlines for a week since his clash in Noosa with girlfriend Jade Yarbrough, Clarke chose not to address the issue on his breakfast radio show’s return for the year on Monday.

Radio bosses had reportedly expected Clarke to talk about the argument after last week’s revelations, but Big Sports Breakfast host Gerard Middleton was the only member to acknowledge it on Monday.

Middleton said the altercation between Clarke and Ms Yarbrough was a private matter, and the show wanted to move on from it.

“It is a private matter that Clarkey has been dealing with,” he said early in the show.

“A very, very private matter that unfortunately was made public. There are a lot of factors at play here, and Clarkey made his statement last week.

“We’re moving on on the Big Sports Breakfast.”

Vision of Clarke's public fight with his partner

Middleton also said the show had received a lot of text messages “supporting” Clarke, while others had been “sticking the boot in”.

In response, Clarke entertained jokes about his problematic right hamstring. It was also injured in the argument with Mr Yarbrough and her Today show host brother-in-law Karl Stefanovic.

“You showed us before that bruise on your hamstring, that is incredible mate,” Middleton said.

“You won’t be able to walk properly for weeks.”

Clarke played down the injury.

“It’s fine buddy, it’s on the mend, I’m good to go, I’m ready, game day, good to go, on the mend,” he said.

Clarke and Ms Yarbrough have both been fined by Queensland Police for public nuisance, after the expletive-laden argument.

The issue is also believed to have placed Clarke’s commentary contract with the BCCI at risk, with the former Australia Test captain revealing on Monday he had been contacted to commentate on Pakistan’s T20 league.

Aside from that, Clarke kept his opinions to cricket.

He claimed selectors would be “kicking themselves” for overlooking Steve Smith for the majority of Australia’s T20 World Cup disappointment, after his back-to-back BBL tons.

“The Australian selectors missed a massive trick with Smithy in the T20 World Cup,” Clarke said.

“They were set on Mitch Marsh batting at No.3. (Aaron) Finch tried batting No.4, Cameron Green had a go.

“Smithy gets back in the BBL and hits two hundreds in a row.

“He could’ve batted anywhere, he didn’t have to bat at No.3.

Clarke also said it was ridiculous that Australia was not playing a tour match ahead of the first Test in India on February 9. Instead, the team will rely on net and centre-wicket training.

-with AAP