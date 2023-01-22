Australia eager to work with Chris Hipkins, NZ’s new PM: Treasurer

Live

On both sides of the Tasman there is agreement: a new era of cooperation between two national governments is at hand.

New Zealand’s education minister, Chris Hipkins, will become the country’s next leader after Jacinda Ardern announced her shock resignation on Thursday.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said it would be a huge year for the trans-Tasman neighbours as 2023 marked the 40th anniversary of an economic agreement that underpinned the relationship.

“Chris Hipkins is someone of immense experience and depth and intelligence. He’s a very worthy successor to Prime Minister Ardern,” Dr Chalmers told Sky News on Sunday, adding that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese “is looking forward to working with Chris Hipkins and we’re all looking forward to working with his cabinet.”

Mr Albanese congratulated the new NZ leader on Saturday when Mr Hipkins emerged as Labour’s consensus candidate.

“A warm discussion this morning with incoming NZ Labour Leader Chris Hipkins. I congratulate him and look forward to working with him as prime minister,” Mr Albanese tweeted.

Mr Hipkins told reporters on Saturday that he missed Mr Albanese’s congratulatory call but quickly returned it.

“It’s been great to be able to talk to him. I’m looking forward to catching up with him – I hope in-person, fairly soon,” he said.

“That clearly is a very important relationship for New Zealand.”

-AAP