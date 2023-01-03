More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI’s body

Live

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ‘s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St Peter’s Basilica as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.

On the eve of the first of three days of viewing, Italian security officials had said at least 25,000-30,000 people would come on Monday.

But by the end of the first day’s viewing, some 65,000 people had passed by the bier, the Vatican said.

As daylight broke, 10 white-gloved Papal Gentlemen — lay assistants to pontiffs and papal households — carried the body on a cloth-covered wooden stretcher after its arrival at the basilica to its resting place in front of the main altar under Bernini’s towering bronze canopy.

A Swiss Guard saluted as Pope Benedict’s body was brought in through a side door after it was transferred in a van from the chapel of the monastery grounds where the increasingly frail, 95-year-old former pontiff died on Saturday morning.

His longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, and a handful of consecrated laywomen who served in Pope Benedict’s household, followed the van by foot for a few hundred yards in a silent procession toward the basilica. Some of the women stretched out a hand to touch the body with respect.

Before the rank-and-file faithful were allowed into the basilica, prayers were recited and the basilica’s archpriest, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, sprinkled holy water over the body, and a small cloud of incense was released near the bier. Pope Benedict’s hands were clasped, a rosary around his fingers.

Just after 9am local time, the doors of the basilica were swung open so the public, some of whom had waited for hours in the pre-dawn damp, could pay their respects to the late pontiff, who retired from the papacy in 2013 — the first pope to do so in 600 years.

Faithful and curious, the public strode briskly up the centre aisle to pass by the bier with its cloth draping after waiting in a line that by midmorning snaked around St Peter’s Square.

Pope Benedict’s body was dressed with a miter, the peaked headgear of a bishop, and a red cloak.

Among those coming to the basilica viewing was Cardinal Walter Kasper, like Pope Benedict, a German theologian. Cardinal Kasper was head of the Vatican’s Christian unity office during Pope Benedict’s papacy.

Pope Benedict left an “important mark” on theology and spirituality, but also on the history of the papacy with his courage to step aside, Cardinal Kasper told The Associated Press.

“This resignation wasn’t a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength, a greatness because he saw that he was no longer up to the challenges of being pope,” he said.

Public viewing was set for 10 hours on Monday, and 12 hours each on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, at St Peter’s Square.

As Pope Benedict desired, the funeral will marked by simplicity, the Vatican said when announcing the death on Saturday.

In keeping with his wishes, Pope Benedict’s tomb will be in the crypt of the grotto under the basilica that was last used by St John Paul II, before the saint’s body was moved upstairs into the main basilica ahead of his 2011 beatification, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

Workers on Monday were setting up an altar in the square for the funeral Mass. Also being arranged were rows of chairs for the faithful who want to attend the funeral.

Authorities said they expected about 60,000 to come for the Mass.