Sydney Harbour Bridge protester granted bail

A Sydney climate protester who was jailed for blocking peak-hour traffic on the Harbour Bridge has been released on bail pending an appeal.

Deanna “Violet” Maree Coco was handed a 15-month sentence in December for her role in a protest which led to morning peak-hour traffic disruptions in April.

The 32-year-old was part of a two-car convoy that obstructed traffic on the bridge to raise awareness for climate change.

The Crown opposed bail on Tuesday at Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court citing concerns the climate activist would fail to appear in court and endangered community safety.

Prosecutors had also pressed for curfews should the activist be subject to a conditional release.

Judge Timothy Gartelmann rejected the Crown’s arguments saying a surety payment and the fact that she had not breached her previous bail conditions mitigated the concerns as he granted her bail.

Ms Coco will be required to reside at a nominated address until December 29 and cannot go within a kilometre of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Once she returns to Lismore, the activist will not be permitted to enter the Greater Sydney region unless to attend court.

She will have to report to police every week and surrender any travel documents.

The 32-year-old was sentenced to a non-parole period of eight months, expiring on July 31, 2023, for breaching traffic laws by blocking traffic, possessing a flare in a public place and resisting police orders.

Ms Coco was also fined $2500 for lighting the flare atop a truck parked on the bridge.

Human rights groups have labelled the protester’s jail sentence vindictive legal action that restricted the right to peaceful protest.

Her conviction came after the NSW government passed laws to punish disruptive climate protests earlier in the year, with activists facing fines of up to $22,000 and two years in prison.

Ms Coco is appealing the sentence. Her appeal will be heard in the District Court on March 15.

-AAP