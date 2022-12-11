News People Body found in NSW hiker search area
Updated:
Live

Body found in NSW hiker search area

A body has been found near the Federal Falls track on Mount Canobolas, near Orange, in NSW. Photo: AAP
A body has been found in NSW’s central west, in the same area where a woman went missing while hiking last month.

The 47-year-old woman became separated from her hiking companion while walking through Federal Falls at the Mount Canobolas State Recreation Area, west of Orange on November 30.

Following an extensive search, a body was found in the Mount Conabolas State Recreation Area about 4pm on Sunday, NSW Police said.

The body was found about two kilometres from where the woman was last seen.

Investigations are ongoing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

-AAP

