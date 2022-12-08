Prosecutor slams police over Lehrmann case

Live

The ACT’s top prosecutor says a public inquiry is needed into “political and police conduct” in the case of a former political staffer accused of raping colleague Brittany Higgins.

In a document revealed under freedom of information laws, Shane Drumgold wrote that police had engaged in a campaign to pressure him not to prosecute Bruce Lehrmann over the allegation.

“I am of the view that at the conclusion of the trial, there should be a public enquiry into both political and police conduct in this matter,” he wrote, according to a Guardian report published on Thursday.

Ms Higgins responded on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, quoting the story and adding: “Normal stuff.”

Concerns over conduct

The Guardian reported Mr Drumgold sent a letter to the ACT’s police chief, Neil Gaughan, on November 1 outlining concerns over police conduct.

Mr Lehrmann faced criminal charges in the ACT over Ms Higgins’ alleged rape in a parliament house office in 2019 and was due to face court for a retrial in February.

He denied the allegations and maintained the pair never had any sexual interaction. His first trial was derailed on October 27 because of juror misconduct.

On December 2, Mr Drumgold announced that he would not proceed with a second trial because of medical concerns about the impact it would have on Ms Higgins’ mental health.

Pressure on Brittany Higgins

In the letter, he was critical that police pressure on Ms Higgins affected the conduct of the trial.

“The complainant has long expressed concerns that during the investigation stage, she also felt bullied by police, who she felt were pressuring her into discontinuing the complaint,” Mr Drumgold wrote.

ACT Policing said it was aware the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had released the letter and noted the DPP had requested a public inquiry into the matter.

“As such, it would be inappropriate to provide any further comment in relation to any aspects surrounding this matter including commentary about the letter from the ACT DPP,” a spokesman said.

Lehrmann exploring defamation action

Meanwhile, Ms Higgins said she would be willing to give evidence in any potential defamation proceedings launched by the man she accused of raping her.

Mr Lehrmann has engaged a prominent defamation law firm following the prosecutor’s decision to drop the charges against him.

Sydney law firm Mark O’Brien Legal confirmed it would act for Mr Lehrmann in “potential defamation proceedings” regarding public statements, broadcasts, articles and social media posts.

“Following recent developments, I feel the need to make it clear if required I am willing to defend the truth as a witness in any potential civil cases brought about by Mr Lehrmann,” Ms Higgins said.

Grace Tame’s birthday message

Last year’s Australian of the Year, Grace Tame, posted a birthday message to Ms Higgins on Instagram and said she stood with the former Liberal Party staffer.

“Brittany Higgins has taken every step of her excruciating journey under a microscope; with a nation breathing down her neck. That is no mean feat,” Ms Tame said.

“I am not a judge or jury, but I am a person who has walked repeatedly in the line of fire – often alone – and it is not for the faint-hearted.

“However, it is not for this reason that I stand with Brittany … I stand with Brittany because I have compassion for her.”

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

-AAP