Ricky Ponting has returned to work at Optus Stadium after being taken to hospital following a health scare.

Ponting raised concerns when he left Seven’s broadcast of the first Test between Australia and India on Friday after feeling unwell.

But the former Australia captain reported an improvement on Saturday morning, and has reported for work at the stadium with Seven.

The Australian great’s condition had prompted current Test skipper Pat Cummins to send positive thoughts, amid reports of a heart scare.

“I wish Ricky the best,” Cummins said after play on day three.

“We were just chatting to him this morning out on the field. By all reports it sounds like he’s going OK.

“Anything like that is super scary, so we wish him the best.”

Ponting’s situation comes after a terrible year for Australian cricket.

Shane Warne and Rod Marsh both died from shock heart attacks, while Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash in May.

Former Australia cricketer Ryan Campbell suffered a cardiac arrest in April, with the 50-year-old given just a seven per cent chance of survival before recovering after being placed in an induced coma.

-AAP