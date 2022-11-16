News People Widower charged over honeymoon death on Hamilton Island
robbie morgan buggy death
Robbie and Marina Morgan had been married just 10 days when the accident happened. Photo: Facebook
A widower whose bride of 10 days was killed in a buggy accident on the couple’s tropical Queensland honeymoon has been charged over her death.

NSW man Robbie Morgan, 30, was driving a registered golf buggy with his wife, Marina Hanna, on board on Hamilton Island in June when they crashed.

Mr Morgan was believed to have been attempting a U-turn when the buggy tipped, leaving his 29-year-old wife with fatal injuries.

Ms Hanna died at the scene.

After the accident, Mr Morgan posted a tribute to his bride on Facebook. He said he would love her “forever and ever”.

“My heart is broken and my world shattered with the tragic loss of the most beautiful girl in the world.. my angel.. my saint.. my wife Marina Hanna,” he wrote.

“My rock, my partner, my confidant, my angel, my saint, my everything! The world will never be the same.”

After the accident, a Hamilton Island paramedic reportedly tried for more than half an hour to revive Ms Hanna, aided by first-aiders who included an off-duty dentist, an off-duty fire officer and a doctor .

At the time, island management said in a statement that its deepest thoughts and condolences were with Ms Hanna’s family and friends.

“Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our guests, residents and staff and we are working closely with Queensland Police to investigate the incident.”

Mr Morgan has now been charged with driving without due care and attention causing death, failing to wear a seatbelt and using a mobile phone.

He is expected to face Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 5.

-with AAP

NSW Queensland
