Live

Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight champion of the world after defeating George Kambosos Jr in an exciting rematch in Melbourne.

Haney scored another unanimous points decision to deny the home challenger the the WBA, WBO, WBC and IBF titles at Rod Laver Arena.

Kambosos had been bidding to become the first Australian boxer to unify a division in the 18-year four-belt era.

But Haney delivered another masterclass to extend his unbeaten record to 29 wins from 29 fights on Sunday.

And while the outcome was the same as their first stoush in June, the manner of Haney’s victory was vastly different.

The defensive genius showcased his attacking prowess to batter Kambosos almost into submission.

After winning his first 20 professional fights and becoming a unified world champion himself, Kambosos’s career now seemingly lays in tatters after successive defeats.

Unanimous decision

Kambosos promised more urgency in the return bout and stole the opening round with a late flurry of explosive blows that had the crowd on their feet.

There was a big swing and a miss from Haney in round two as the home hope landed another round of body blows early.

But the American hit back with a heavy right as both combatants attacked with infinitely more desperation than in their first somewhat dull defensive contest four months ago.

Using his potent right, Haney began to gain the upper hand in round three before Kambosos almost dropped the American with a big left to the head.

Needing to find something, Kambosos opened up Haney in round eight to once again bring the home fans in to play.

Also bleeding from a head cut, a courageous Kambosos did well to stay on his feet after copping a pounding in round 10.

The spartan warrior preserved his record of never being stopped but the result was never in doubt, with the three judges awarding Haney the bout 119-109, 118-10 and 118-110.

-AAP