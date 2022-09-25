Live

Adam Scott has led a stirring fightback as the underdog Internationals outplayed the United States in a marathon day of golf to leave the Presidents Cup suddenly up for grabs.

The heavily favoured US started Saturday with a commanding 8-2 advantage and in position to register a Presidents Cup first – securing the golden trophy even before the final day singles matches.

But the Americans took their foot of the accelerator, opening the door for the scrappy Internationals, who split the morning foursomes 2-2 and then took three of four points in the afternoon fourballs to chop the US advantage to 11-7.

While it was an inspiring performance by the Internationals, they will head into Sunday’s decisive singles still facing a daunting challenge of overhauling a US team who need just 4-1/2 points from the 12 matches to secure victory.

Playing in his 10th Presidents Cup and still seeking a first overall Internationals victory after eight losses and a tie, Scott came to the fore, securing wins in both of Saturday’s sessions.

The Australian teamed with Hideki Matsuyama to beat Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa 3 and 2 in the foursomes, then combined with countryman Cam Davis to beat Sam Burns and Billy Horschel 1-up in fourballs as Davis finished birdie, eagle, birdie to cap a day of shocks.

South Korean rookie Tom Kim also excelled, winning twice for the Internationals alongside K.H.Lee and then Si Woo Kim. The 20-year-old has provided real spark with clutch putts and exuberant celebrations.

The Americans were again led by mates Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who have combined for a record-tying four straight wins at this Presidents Cup.

‘A great day for us’

“Any victory against the US team has got to be really hard fought,” Scott said. “So this feels good.

“It was a great day for us, and a great afternoon to win that session. And then for myself and Cam to win that match down the stretch … I was so impressed with Cam playing those last three holes like that.

“I think over the course of my career in this, there hasn’t been many times I’ve felt momentum going our way. And today, we had the momentum…it will be great if we could keep it rolling tomorrow.”

Cup rookie Davis was thrilled to come through for Scott.

“I don’t want Adam to feel old or anything, but he’s been a childhood hero of mine really right from when I started to taking golf seriously,” he said.

To play with him is a dream come true. To play great golf alongside him is even better.”

Davis will have a big task in the singles, taking on the unbeaten Spieth in the second match while Scott will be fourth out against Patrick Cantlay.

Si Woo Kim will lead the International off against Thomas.

The Internationals, with a record eight Presidents Cup debutants in their 12-man team, were given little chance against a US squad featuring nine of the top 15 players in the world and had looked ready to be steamrollered by the Americans after being routed in the opening two sessions.

But International captain Trevor Immelman had vowed his men would fight until the final bell and they have now earned the opportunity to pull off what many believe would be the biggest upset in golf.

– AAP