Albanese, former PMs to attend Abe funeral

Anthony Albanese and three former prime ministers will go to Japan for the funeral of Shinzo Abe. Photo: Getty
Four Australian prime ministers – current and former – will attend the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe later this month.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to Japan as part of the Australian delegation to the funeral, alongside former leaders John Howard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull.

Mr Albanese said the Australian delegation would pay tribute to the Japanese leader’s legacy and the partnership between the two nations.

“We mourn the loss of a true statesman,” he said.

“Mr Abe was a remarkable leader, a catalyst for change in Japan and the region, a true friend of Australia.”

The former prime minister was shot during a campaign speech in July ahead of Japan’s election.

The state funeral is set to be attended by current and former world leaders, foreign dignitaries, colleagues and family.

It’s expected more than 6000 people will attend the funeral, including former US president Barack Obama and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Albanese said Australia and Japan would continue to strengthen ties to build on the legacy of Mr Abe.

“Under Mr Abe’s leadership, Australia and Japan deepened our economic ties, defence cooperation and people to people links, he was deeply committed to furthering relations between our two countries,” Mr Albanese said.

“Japan is a close and trusted friend of Australia. Our partnership is fundamental to both countries’ strategic and economic interests.”

-AAP

Shinzo Abe
