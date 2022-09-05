Search resumes for skier missing in NSW Snowy Mountains

Live

A cross-country skier missing in the NSW Snowy Mountains has spent two nights in freezing conditions.

Police say the 23-year-old back-country enthusiast last made contact with his family about 10am on Saturday, telling them he planned to ski the back country of Kosciuszko National Park.

The alarm was raised when he failed to return or make further contact. Police found the man’s car at Guthega car park later that day.

A search involving specialist police from the Alpine Operations Unit, State Emergency Service and National Parks and Wildlife Service is under way.

The experienced cross-country skier is believed to be carrying a personal locator beacon, limited day supplies and adequate equipment for back-country conditions.

Temperatures on Monday are predicted to range from -2 degrees to 3 degrees.

Superintendent John Klepczarek told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday the man’s family expected him to make contact on Sunday.

“But nobody has heard from him at this stage and we are having no luck with his mobile phone,” he said.

-AAP