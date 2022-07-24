Live

Camelot will meet public housing when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese greets new US Ambassador to Australia – an appointment he says reaffirms the strength of the alliance between the two nations.

Ms Kennedy, the daughter of assassinated US President John F. Kennedy and a charter member of America’s unofficial ‘royal dynasty’, arrived in Australia last week to take up a post announced earlier this year.

Mr Albanese, who was raised by a single mum in social housing, hailed Ms Kennedy’s appointment as a “very positive development”, adding that he will be meeting with the “significant figure” on Wednesday.

“President Biden said to me … how important an appointment like this is, and I think Australians should be proud of that fact,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

“The US alliance is our most important relationship and having Ambassador Kennedy here is appropriate given the status of our relationship.”

Ms Kennedy will also meet with Governor-General David Hurley this week to formally present her diplomatic credentials.

Mr Albanese also said he had been invited to visit the White House and was in discussions on the timing of that trip.

“I look forward to visiting the White House and I look forward to welcoming President Biden here to Australia,” he said.

President Biden to due to visit Australia in 2023 for the next Quad Leaders’ Summit.

