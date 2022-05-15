Car crash claims the life of cricket great Andrew Symonds

Live

Former Australian Test cricketer Andrew Symonds has been killed in a Queensland car crash.

Queensland Police are investigating the crash, which occurred at Hervey Range, about 50km from Townsville.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” a police statement read.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.”

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia and was a crowd favourite as a big-hitting allrounder.

In recent years Symonds had worked as a TV commentator for Fox Sports and was a regular on the microphone for Big Bash League broadcasts.

Symonds’ death follows the shock demise of cricketing peer and freind Shane Warne, who died in March in Thailand.

