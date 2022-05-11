Bill Gates says he has COVID-19

Live

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The billionaire philanthropist said he would isolate until he was healthy again.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Mr Gates wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $US65 billion ($94 billion).

Mr Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries.

The Gates Foundation in October said it would spend $US120 million to boost access to generic versions of drug maker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.