News People Report: Ex-NRL star James Maloney tested ‘positive’ for banned drug
Updated:
Live

Report: Ex-NRL star James Maloney tested ‘positive’ for banned drug

James Maloney
James Maloney heads for the try line during his days with the Panthers. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Former Australia international James Maloney is facing suspension from rugby league after reportedly testing positive for a banned substance in France.

French newspaper L’Independant claims the ex-NRL star has not played in France’s Elite 1 competition since late February as a result of a positive finding after a game for Lezignan.

It is unclear whether Maloney’s B sample has been examined by French doping authorities.

Maloney joined Lezignan in France’s semi-professional domestic competition after retiring from the professional game with Catalans at the end of 2021.

The 35-year-old helped guide the Dragons to their maiden Super League grand final appearance last year, losing to St Helens.

Maloney, who won three caps for Australia and also represented NSW in State of Origin, played with Melbourne, the Warriors, the Sydney Roosters, Cronulla and Penrith across his 247-game NRL career.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Covid-19
Dangerous combination: You can get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time
The Castle
Straight to the pool room: A love letter to The Castle on its 25th anniversary
MMA
Tibi suffers from anxiety. Stepping into the cage helped her overcome it
‘Stresslaxing’: When trying to relax leaves you stressed
Victoria
The Stats Guy: How the pandemic transformed Victoria’s population patterns
Citizens urged to flee eastern Ukraine as Russian military amasses