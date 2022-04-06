News People NSW Health Minister positive with COVID-19
NSW Health Minister positive with COVID-19

Brad Hazzard
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is in isolation after developing minor flu-like symptoms. Photo: AAP
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 as virus cases surge across the state.

Mr Hazzard was advised on Tuesday night that a work colleague’s rapid antigen test had returned a positive result.

The minister undertook an RAT, which was negative, but he then returned a positive PCR test.

Mr Hazzard, who is fully vaccinated, is in isolation after developing minor flu-like symptoms.

He said on Tuesday that positive cases could be “at least 50 per cent more” than recorded in NSW as people failed to report positive results.

NSW, which has continued to ease social restrictions, reported 24,151 cases on Wednesday. There were also a further 15 deaths.

-AAP

Brad Hazzard
