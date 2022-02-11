News People Labor’s Tanya Plibersek positive for COVID
Live

Labor’s Tanya Plibersek positive for COVID

Tanya Plibersek
Federal Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek has tested positive for COVID. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Federal Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek has tested positive for COVID-19.

The opposition education spokeswoman said she received the results of a positive PCR test on Friday morning.

Ms Plibersek had been isolating at her home in Sydney and did not attend Parliament House for this week’s sitting after her children contracted the virus.

“Sorry if I sounded a little croaky on Q & A last night – having been home all week isolating with my kids who have COVID, this morning I received a positive PCR result as well,” she said on Twitter.

“I’m feeling a bit crappy. Thankful for the vaccines. Thinking of the many families going through this too.”

It comes just weeks after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg tested positive for COVID-19 during the peak of the Omicron wave.

On Friday, 24,000 COVID-19 cases were detected across the country, with 46 deaths recorded.

-AAP

Topics:

Tanya Plibersek
Follow Us

Live News

morrison
Nothing to show after Scott Morrison’s week of self defeat
National cabinet decides COVID-19 boosters mandatory for aged-care workers
Prince Charles tests positive to COVID again – after visiting the Queen
russell crowe
From Zeus to Kraven: Russell Crowe embraces the superhero to star as competing Marvel characters
Australia
Visitors are lining up for Australia’s border to reopen. Here’s where the demand is coming from
breathe
At home with COVID? Five easy tips to help you breathe more easily