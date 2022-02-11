Labor’s Tanya Plibersek positive for COVID

Live

Federal Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek has tested positive for COVID-19.

The opposition education spokeswoman said she received the results of a positive PCR test on Friday morning.

Ms Plibersek had been isolating at her home in Sydney and did not attend Parliament House for this week’s sitting after her children contracted the virus.

“Sorry if I sounded a little croaky on Q & A last night – having been home all week isolating with my kids who have COVID, this morning I received a positive PCR result as well,” she said on Twitter.

“I’m feeling a bit crappy. Thankful for the vaccines. Thinking of the many families going through this too.”

It comes just weeks after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg tested positive for COVID-19 during the peak of the Omicron wave.

On Friday, 24,000 COVID-19 cases were detected across the country, with 46 deaths recorded.

-AAP