News People Richard Pusey back behind bars with fresh charges
Live

Richard Pusey back behind bars with fresh charges

richard Pusey
Richard Pusey is back in custody after being charged with four new offences. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Richard Pusey is back behind bars after he was charged with four new offences.

The 44-year-old was arrested at Kurunjang in Melbourne’s west on Tuesday and charged with two counts of using a telecommunications device to menace and two counts of committing an indictable offence while on bail.

These followed an investigation into separate incidents from November last year and earlier this week.

Mr Pusey faced Sunshine Magistrates Court on Wednesday and did not apply for bail.

He is expected to reappear before the court on February 22.

Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor, 60, Senior Constable Kevin King, 50, and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, 28, were struck and killed by truck while impounding a Porsche driven by Mr Pusey in April 2020.

More than 1500 people gathered at Docklands stadium last week to honour the four officers.

The tragedy marked Victoria Police’s single greatest loss of life, with the truck driver responsible jailed for 22 years.

-AAP

Topics:

Richard Pusey
Follow Us

Live News

numbat
We’ve decoded the numbat genome, and it could bring the thylacine’s resurrection a step closer
TV
New media reforms to hurt Australian TV production
electricity
‘Guilty of greenwashing’: Major electricity retailers panned in climate rankings
apology
‘A moment to draw a line in the sand’: Advocates react to harassment apology
COVID-19 masks
COVID: Trouble for maskless MPs while states make plans for schools and surgeries
heart attack
Cognitive decline is faster in people who have had a heart attack