News People One Nation official in Qld court for fraud
Live

One Nation official in Qld court for fraud

one nation fraud charge
One Nation's Alex Jones, accused of election funding fraud, has had his case mentioned in court. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A One Nation financial administrator accused of submitting fraudulent documentation for an election funding application has had his case mentioned in court.

Alexander Stewart Jones had been given a notice to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday after police charged the 22-year-old in December.

His appearance was excused after his lawyer Danny Eid dealt with the matter by phone.

But he was ordered to appear during the next mention of his matter in the same court on March 2.

Mr Jones was arrested after raids on his Hamilton home and an office at Holt Street, Eagle Farm.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party’s Brisbane office is on Holt Street.

Police allege Mr Jones submitted fraudulent documentation relating to a 2020 election funding application for $24,000.

He is charged with two counts of utter forged documents and one count each of attempted fraud and forgery.

Police launched an investigation in January last year after a referral from the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

-AAP

Topics:

One Nation
Follow Us

Live News

investors
Ride the wave: Investors warned not to panic after sharemarket correction
Omicron
‘Winter is coming’: Australia faces new Omicron challenges as Europe enters ‘enduring peace’
Bali is reopening for Australian tourists
Bali is back open for Australian tourists, but a lack of direct flights isn’t the only hurdle
michael pascoe aged care
Michael Pascoe: Aged care, COVID, cheap migrant labour and the minister from the BBC circa 1980
La Brea
How to turn Melbourne into Los Angeles circa 10,000BC? New TV series La Brea does just that
house prices
‘Nothing we can do’: The RBA says it is not to blame for soaring house prices. So who is?