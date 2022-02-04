One Nation official in Qld court for fraud

Live

A One Nation financial administrator accused of submitting fraudulent documentation for an election funding application has had his case mentioned in court.

Alexander Stewart Jones had been given a notice to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday after police charged the 22-year-old in December.

His appearance was excused after his lawyer Danny Eid dealt with the matter by phone.

But he was ordered to appear during the next mention of his matter in the same court on March 2.

Mr Jones was arrested after raids on his Hamilton home and an office at Holt Street, Eagle Farm.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party’s Brisbane office is on Holt Street.

Police allege Mr Jones submitted fraudulent documentation relating to a 2020 election funding application for $24,000.

He is charged with two counts of utter forged documents and one count each of attempted fraud and forgery.

Police launched an investigation in January last year after a referral from the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

-AAP