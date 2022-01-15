News People Juror’s sex-abuse disclosure sparks calls for Ghislaine Maxwell retrial
Updated:
Live

Juror’s sex-abuse disclosure sparks calls for Ghislaine Maxwell retrial

Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell's insist she was made a scapegoat after Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A late-June sentencing date has been set for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell after her conviction last month on charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy relating to the recruitment of teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

US District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday announced the June 28 date even as she waits to resolve defence claims that a new trial should be ordered after a juror’s public admissions after the verdict about his childhood sexual abuse.

The juror, who has never been fully publicly identified, told media outlets last week that he told other jurors during a week of deliberations that he was sexually abused as a child and used what he learned about the subject to persuade others to convict Maxwell.

Defence lawyers say the revelations warrant a new trial. The juror has retained a lawyer. And Nathan said she will rule at a future date what will happen as a result of the revelations.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted after a month-long trial in which prosecutors maintained that she recruited and groomed teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell once had a romantic relationship with Epstein, but later became his employee at his five residences, including a Manhattan mansion and a large estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell at a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited a trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell’s lawyers argued at trial that she was made into a scapegoat by federal prosecutors after his death.

Prosecutors said they would drop perjury charges against Maxwell if she is sentenced on schedule.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

RATs
It’s not just RATs that are hard to find. Policy, planning and competence are missing too
heart
World first: Desperate patient bets his life on a genetically-modified pig’s heart
Djokovic set to be detained as battle against deportation returns to court
Schools
Teachers want more rapid antigen tests so schools can reopen with face-to-face learning
pandemic leave
Cruelty by design: Morrison’s pandemic leave payments hit workers health and incomes
Cash
Almost the last resort: Why you shouldn’t take cash advances from your credit card