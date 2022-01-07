News People Josh Frydenberg in isolation after COVID diagnosis
Updated:
Live

Josh Frydenberg in isolation after COVID diagnosis

net zero emissions
Treasurer Josh Frydenber is isolating after being diagnosed with the virus sweeping Australia. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating with his family.

“Like thousands of Australians, I tested positive today to COVID-19.

“I have the common symptoms and am isolating with my family,” Mr Frydenberg tweeted on Friday night.

“My thoughts are with all those who have COVID – this is a difficult time but we will get through this.”

Responding to Mr Frydenberg’s tweet Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he was sorry to hear of the positive test and he wished the treasurer well.

“All the best for a speedy recovery,” Mr Chalmers said.

Other government ministers who have contracted the coronavirus are Defence Minister Peter Dutton who tested positive in March last year and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce who tested positive in December.

Friday was another record day of case numbers with more than 78,000 reported in Australia along with 17 deaths.

Follow Us

Live News

Tim Ferguson fake news
The Ferguson Report: Of course our big cheese PM has trouble with RATs
high speed rail
Sydney to Newcastle fast rail makes sense. Building trains locally does not
Novak Djokovic
What’s next for Novak Djokovic? Why Monday’s court hearing could go either way
children
Pregnant? A diet rich in choline improves focus in children
RAT shortage Sydney self lockdown
‘The system is falling apart’: RAT shortages and self lockdowns hit workers and businesses
Novak Djokovic
What the world thinks about the Novak Djokovic saga unfolding in Australia