News People Victorian Premier negative after COVID-19 scare
Live

Victorian Premier negative after COVID-19 scare

Daniel Andrews Victoria covid-19
Premier Daniel Andrews was at an event on Saturday attended by a person with COVID-19. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has tested negative for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a positive case on his first day of leave last week.

Mr Andrews was at an event last Saturday – his first day of about a month’s leave – attended by a person who had the virus.

He was not a close contact but instructed to get tested and isolate until he received a negative result.

AAP understands Mr Andrews has since been notified of his negative test result and is free to leave isolation.

The Premier, who earlier this year suffered a serious back injury in a fall, plans to spend his summer break in the Mornington Peninsula.

His deputy James Merlino is Victoria’s Acting Premier, with Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan to fill in for Mr Andrews later this month.

It comes as the Victorian government considers opening more state-run clinics to fast-track the uptake of COVID-19 booster vaccines, after reporting 1622 cases and a further nine deaths on Thursday.

Topics:

Daniel Andrews victoria
Follow Us

Live News

jobs market
Economy on track for strong rebound as employment soars
Omicron
‘Can’t be business as usual’: Epidemiologists’ Omicron alarm as COVID rules dropped
‘Sweet kind, old soul’: Tributes flow for jumping castle victims amid indescribable loss
hoW TO GET A FLIGHT REFUND
If you decide not to fly due to Omicron, here’s your chance of getting a refund
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso spreads surprising Christmas cheer in the most heartwarming and wholesome way
tradie
Do these tradies get the ladies? The Real Tradie Calendar of 2022 is out and you ‘can’t unsee it’