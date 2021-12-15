News People Former cricketer Michael Slater in court
Live

Former cricketer Michael Slater in court

michael slater court
Michael Slater was arrested in Manly on Wednesday morning. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Former Australian Test cricketer Michael Slater will appear in court charged with breaching an apprehended violence order on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Slater, 51, was arrested on West Promenade in Manly at 7.45 on Wednesday morning.

Police say officers attached to Manly’s Eastern Beaches Police Area Command began investigating about 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Slater was taken to Manly Police Station and charged with contravening a domestic AVO, using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend, and breaching bail.

He was refused bail, to appear before Manly Local Court on Wednesday.

The AVO was taken out in October.

Topics:

Michael Slater
Follow Us

Live News

Golden Globes
Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards go head to head in awards war
travel
Here’s where Australians can travel overseas as we head into 2022
COVID: Omicron at Melbourne pubs, NSW rules ease despite super-spreading events, Tasmania reopens, visa holders return
multiple sclerosis
More time outdoors for kids: Lower risk of developing multiple sclerosis
Mortgage
Property ‘FOMO’ pushes Australians into riskier home loans
Woolworths
Woolworths’ COVID hangover sparks investor sell off