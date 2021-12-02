Jockey missing after swim at Qld beach

Live

A search for Victorian jockey Chris Caserta, who went missing while swimming late at night at a Surfers Paradise beach, is about to resume.

Caserta, 26, disappeared after going swimming with a woman, 25, at the beach off the Esplanade about 10pm on Wednesday.

Onlookers saw the couple struggling in the water and were able to help the woman to the shore.

“The man was unable to make it to shore and has not been seen since,” Queensland Police said in a statement on Thursday.

State Education and Racing Minister extended her condolences to Mr Caserta’s family in parliament on Thursday.

“My thoughts are also with the family and friends of jockey Chris Caserta, who is currently missing after a late-night swim at Surfers Paradise,” she told parliament.

“I can only imagine what Chris’ family and friends are going through.”

A land, sea and air search for Caserta, who was wearing black shorts, continues on Thursday.