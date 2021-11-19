News People Creek pumped as William search takes fresh twist
Updated:
Creek pumped as William search takes fresh twist

william tyrrell search
Police have been digging in the garden of the Kendall home, and another area about a kilometre away.
A search for the remains of missing three-year-old William Tyrrell has entered its fifth day on the NSW mid-north coast, as rain threatens to hamper search efforts.

Police reportedly turned their attention to a nearby creek on Friday, pumping water from it ahead of showers and possible thunderstorms forecast for later in the day.

Officers from Strike Force Rosann have spent the week searching the Kendall property where William was last seen in September 2014, as well as nearby bushland.

On Thursday, Australian Federal Police officers brought in ground-penetrating radar to scan a concrete slab at the Kendall house that belonged to the boy’s foster grandmother.

The slab was laid after the little boy disappeared.

Earlier, police investigated theories the boy might have been involved in a fatal fall from a balcony at the property.

William Tyrrell was three when he vanished from the Kendall home in September 2014.

Police have also seized a Mazda that previously belonged to the foster grandmother, who has since died.

Cadaver dogs have also been on the scene.

There was excitement among officers searching bushland about a kilometres from the house on Wednesday afternoon as police examined an item that turned out to be unrelated.

That day police also charged the boy’s former foster parents over an unrelated alleged assault on a different child.

The pair are due to face court at Hornsby on Tuesday

Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised investigating police officers on Thursday, saying they have made “huge inroads” and would “never stop” looking into the mysterious disappearance.

The findings of a coronial inquest into William’s disappearance, which concluded last year, are yet to be handed down.

A $1 million reward for information on the case still stands.

-with AAP

William Tyrrell
