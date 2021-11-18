News People Accused parliament rapist gets trial date
Accused parliament rapist gets trial date

Brittany Higgins
A trial date for the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins has been tentatively set. Photo: AAP
The man accused of raping former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins in a federal minister’s office is set to stand trial from June.

A tentative trial date was on Thursday set for Bruce Lehrmann, charged with sexual intercourse without consent at Parliament House in March 2019.

The 26-year-old’s lawyer and prosecutors agreed in the ACT Supreme Court to a tentative start date of June 6.

The trial is expected to run for three or four weeks and the prosecution case for about two weeks.

Mr Lehrmann did not show his face or speak in court.

Instead, his lawyer Warwick Korn said Mr Lehrmann was available via phone link.

The ACT Magistrates Court was in September told Mr Lehrmann was in Queensland.

The case is due to return to court on December 16 and then February 28 for procedural hearings.

A criminal case conference has been set down for February 7.

-AAP

