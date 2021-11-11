News People Jacinda Ardern’s daughter gatecrashes livestream
Live

Jacinda Ardern’s daughter gatecrashes livestream

jacinda ardern daughter
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has ended her COVID-19 Facebook broadcast after her daughter spoke up. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A tiny gatecrasher has twice grabbed centre stage from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she updated the country on curbs being enforced to combat COVID-19.

In a struggle that many parents who have worked from home during the pandemic can likely relate to, Ms Ardern was interrupted during a Facebook livestream by her toddler daughter Neve.

“You’re meant to be in bed, darling … Pop back to bed, I’ll come and see you in a second,” Ms Ardern said after the toddler’s voice broke into her address to millions of Kiwis this week.

“Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn’t it?” the laughing PM told viewers.

Unabashed, three-year-old Neve interjected again towards the end of the eight-minute livestream.

“I’m sorry, darling, it is taking so long,” Ms Ardern said, before cutting the livestream short to give bedtime another try.

“I think I’ve covered everything that I wanted to share at this point anyway.”

-with AAP

Topics:

Jacinda Ardern New Zealand
Follow Us

Live News

Lockdown
Europe is bringing back COVID restrictions. Here’s what it means for Australia
Scott Morrison coal stance will cause G7 regrets
Coal plan in COP26 draft may be ‘rude shock’ for Scott Morrison
Matt Kean trolls Scott Morrison on EVs, but Labor considers backing carbon capture plan
qantas
Australians snap up ‘teaser’ airfares in rush to travel
Clive Palmer
Clive Palmer’s election campaign has already begun, with millions spent on social media ads
branch stacking alan kohler parliament house
Alan Kohler: Branch stacking is a bargain – why wouldn’t it go on?