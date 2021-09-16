Porsche driver Pusey faces assault charges

Live

Porsche driver Richard Pusey has faced court over fresh allegations of assaulting police wearing a “Fake News Sells” shirt.

Mr Pusey did not apply for bail during the hearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, but his lawyer Manny Nicolosi indicated one might be lodged soon.

He was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday over fresh allegations, charged with two counts of stalking and four of assaulting emergency workers on duty.

Court documents reveal Mr Pusey allegedly stalked a person in Fitzroy between May 2020 and September 2021.

Police claim he discarded objects including cat litter, faeces and food items around the person’s property.

He’s also accused of keeping his alleged victim under surveillance through CCTV cameras “with the intention of causing physical or mental harm … including self harm” or making the victim fear for their own safety or the safety of another.

Mr Pusey was released from custody last month, after being found guilty of charges including outraging public decency by filming dying police officers after a crash on the Eastern Freeway in April 2020.

Four officers were killed when they were struck by a truck after pulling over Mr Pusey.

He was also sentenced to time in prison on separate charges for an incident in December last year.

Mr Pusey left custody in a “fake news” mask and wearing a shirt that said “Get Me Oprah”.

His case will return to court next month.

-AAP