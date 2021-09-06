Vehicle seized in search for missing boy

Live

Police searching for a missing three-year-old boy in the NSW Hunter region have seized a vehicle as part of their investigation.

Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, has been missing from his family’s rural property at Putty, near Singleton since about 11.45am on Friday.

AJ’s family fear he might have been taken from the property, but NSW Police have refrained from speculating about what might have happened to the boy.

Family friend Alan Hashem was at the farm when AJ went missing, and said he saw an old white van driving away from the location.

He said the family believed the boy has been abducted.

“Without a doubt. Without a doubt,” he told the Nine Network on Monday.

“For the simple reason he is on the spectrum of autism but he is always quite afraid and attached to his mum hence why his mum couldn’t have him by her side when she’s cooking, he is with his brothers.

“He’s never wandered,” he said.

“Just bring him home. Look, just please, you don’t understand how much pain and anguish this family’s feeling,” he said.

NSW Police have refrained from speculating about what may have happened to the boy but have confirmed seizing a white ute at a property at Bulga as part of the investigation.

If AJ is lost on the property, he will have endured three nights alone as temperatures dropped to as low as six degrees, wearing a grey jumper, pants and sneakers.

The boy’s uncle, Steven Kassis, said AJ’s disappearance was “unbelievable” and the family feared he might have been abducted.

“It’s still unbelievable, I still feel like it’s not happening,” Mr Kassis told the ABC on Saturday.

“As anyone could imagine, it just seems so unreal that an autistic boy could go so far and now we’re questioning so many things.”

The boy’s family moved to the area just three months ago. His mother, Kelly Elfalak told the Nine Network on Sunday it was out of character for AJ to wander off.

“I just want to find my son, I need to find AJ,” she said.

“I’ve searched the property, so many times I’ve searched and I still cannot find him.

“I’m his universe, he holds my hand all day and all night, we are together all the time – something’s not right.”

Superintendent Tracy Chapman said at the weekend more than 130 people were involved in the search for AJ. Volunteers are helping police on foot and on dirt bikes.

“Detectives assisted by specialist resources have formed (a) task force … to investigate the circumstances surrounding the missing three-year-old,” Superintendent Chapman told ABC TV on Sunday.

NSW police have issued a geo-targeted message asking people in the area to look out for the child. Divers also searched and drained a large dam on the property.

AJ is described as being of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance, with short, dark hair.

-with AAP