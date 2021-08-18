News People Wallabies’ Kefu out of hospital after knifing
Wallabies’ Kefu out of hospital after knifing

Toutai Kefu
A knife wound to the abdomen very nearly killed Toutai Kefu as he fought to defend his family. Photo: AAP
Wallabies star Toutai Kefu has left hospital along with two family members after they were injured in a violent home invasion in suburban Brisbane.

The 47-year-old suffered critical wounds to his abdomen while trying to defend his family in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a post to Facebook on Wednesday, Kefu said he was out of hospital with adult children Josh and Madi, and was hopeful wife Rachel would join the family tomorrow.

“We just want to say thank you for everyone’s support, we feel very lucky and grateful,” he posted.

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm, break and enter and other offences over their alleged involvement, while a 13-year-old is accused of burglary and wounding.

The 13-year-old has also been charged over an earlier burglary that saw a silver Hyundai SUV stolen from a Forest Lake home.

Police said they found the car at Springfield Lakes on Wednesday.

-AAP

