News People Olympic gold medallist accused of stealing
Live

Olympic gold medallist accused of stealing

Chantelle Newbery
Chantelle Newbery won gold in the 10-metre diving in Athens.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Former champion Olympic diver Chantelle Lee Newbery has been charged with stealing from a Brisbane supermarket earlier in July.

Newbery, who won gold at Athens in 2004, was not in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday when the charge was mentioned.

But magistrate Elizabeth Hall said a letter on file asked for an adjournment to Wynnum Magistrates Court, where other charges faced by Newbery are due to be mentioned on Monday.

Ms Hall said she was listing the matter in that court “for a plea of guilty”.

The 44-year-old of Redland Bay, south-east of Brisbane, is charged with stealing consumables that were the property of Woolworths Buranda on July 14, according to court documents.

At the police prosecutor’s request, Ms Hall issued a warrant of arrest, but it will be executed only if Newbery does not attend court on Monday.

She was already facing two charges each of stealing and breach of bail, and one charge of driving while her licence was suspended.

The three-time Olympian became Australia’s first diving gold medallist in 80 years with her Athens 10-metre platform win.

Newbery won gold and bronze at the 2004 Olympics, competed at four world championships and two Commonwealth Games, bagging two gold and three silver medals.

-AAP

Topics:

Chantelle Lee Newbery Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

Woolworths
Woolworths sets up Sydney vaccine clinics
qantas outsourcing court
Qantas vows to appeal outsourcing court ruling
Saya Sakakibara crashed out of the Olympics in the BMX semi-finals.
Saya Sakakibara crashes out of Tokyo Games
torquay skydiving
One dead, one injured in horror skydiving tragedy
black widow
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow release
christian porter
ABC’s Christian Porter defence to remain suppressed