Meet St Leo and Thunder Bolt – sprint champ Usain welcomes twins

Champion sprinter Usain Bolt has used Father’s Day in the US to announce he and his partner have twins – and one’s name will be sure to cause a storm.

Having already named his daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, the triple world record holder has named the two twins Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.

Saint Leo is a nod to the Jamaican sprinter’s middle name.

We probably don’t need to explain the name Thunder.

The twins’ arrival was announced in Instagram posts by both Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett.

“You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones,” Ms Bennett said.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist is retired, but still considered the greatest sprinter of all time.

The couple’s choice to spruce up their children’s names with puns follows famous exes Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Their first daughter is named North West and, like Bolt and Bennett, they also have a child named Saint.

However, in the unique name stakes, the couple hardly rival Elon Musk and Grimes, whose son X Æ A-Xii’s name set the internet alight when it was announced in 2020.