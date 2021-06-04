Queen to meet Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

The Queen will meet US President Joe Biden when he visits Britain for the G7 summit later in June, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The head of state will welcome the American leader and First Lady Jill Biden to Windsor Castle on Sunday June 13.

Mr Biden is due to attend the G7 gathering in Cornwall. It will be held in Carbis Bay from June 11-13.

The Queen met Mr Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump when he made a state visit to Britain in June 2019, in the last days of Theresa May’s prime ministership.

The President and Ms Biden sent their condolences to the Queen following the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.

Mr Biden and his wife said they were keeping the royal family “in our hearts during this time”.

Since he took up his post in the Oval Office in January, the coronavirus pandemic has limited opportunities for Mr Biden to travel outside of the US. The G7 gathering will be his first foreign engagement in person.

It will also be the Queen’s first high-level meeting at Windsor Castle in several months. She has lived there for most of the pandemic, and has regularly conducted meetings by video call with diplomats and other state representatives who have been at Buckingham Palace, in nearby London.

Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: “The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will also head to Britain next week for the G7. He is also expected to meet Mr Biden, for his first face-to-face meeting with the US President.

-with AAP