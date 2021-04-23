News People Police pay compensation over former AFL coach’s pics

Police pay compensation over former AFL coach’s pics

dean laidley
Victoria Police officers and staff faced disciplinary action after sharing the photos online. Photo: AAP
Six Victoria Police officers must pay compensation to former AFL coach Dani Laidley over leaked photos of her in police custody.

Images including Ms Laidley’s mug shot and another of her in an interview room wearing a blonde wig and dress were shared among police and on social media last May.

Several officers and police staff were charged in December after a seven-month internal investigation, including a senior detective.

Another 39 officers and seven public servants faced internal disciplinary action.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said hearings for six officers wound up this week.

“We have had some discipline hearing outcomes as well this week. We’ve had six officers who’ve had the matters proven,” he told 3AW on Friday.

“The independent hearing officer has put them on a good behaviour bond for 12 months, but in addition to that, ordered that they undertake a respect course … as well as awarding compensation to Dani Laidley.”

Mr Patton said the six officers must each pay between $1000 to $3000 to Ms Laidley.

No action is being taken against 224 people who shared the images after they were leaked online.

