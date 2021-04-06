Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is seeking a new trial, arguing that a New York judge denied him an impartial jury when he was convicted of sexual assault and rape, according to a new court filing.

Weinstein, 69, was sentenced in March 2020 by Justice James Burke of Manhattan criminal court to 23 years in prison for assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein’s court filing on Monday (US time) said he was denied a presumption of innocence when Justice Burke allowed the jury to hear testimony from women who alleged Weinstein assaulted them even though their allegations did not result in a criminal charge.

Weinstein has denied any non-consensual sexual encounters.

Weinstein, who is being held in a maximum-security prison in New York state, responded to emailed questions through his publicist with a single answer.

“This appeal does a great job in shedding light on my innocence and I hope that the serious flaws in my prosecution comes through,” he said.

The disgraced former producer of hits such as Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love and Gangs of New York also faces further rape and sexual assault charges in California. Los Angeles prosecutors have sought an extradition order for Weinstein so he can stand trial on those charges, which relate to two women who claim they were attacked just a day apart.

He had heart surgery after his 2020 conviction and tested positive for coronavirus a month later while in jail.

