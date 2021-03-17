Tiger Woods leaves hospital, returns home

Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida to continue his recovery from career-threatening leg injuries he suffered when his SUV ran off a road and down a hill in a Los Angeles suburb in February.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods said in a tweet posted on Tuesday night (local time).

“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Woods was injured on February 23 when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road known for crashes, authorities aid.

He had to be pulled out through the windscreen.

He had a lengthy surgery that day at Harbour-UCLA Medical Centre for shattered tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations.

Those were stabilised with a rod in his tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in his foot and ankle required screws and pins.

He was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for follow-up procedures.

Woods thanked the medical staff at both hospitals.

“You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough,” he said in the statement.

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Rory McIlroy suggested in a recent interview that Woods might be headed home to Florida.

“He’s doing better,” McIlroy said

“I think all the guys have reached out to him.

“Hopefully if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him. See his kids, see his family.

“But yeah, he’s doing better. And I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.”

McIlroy and Justin Thomas, who is one of Woods’ closest friends on the PGA Tour, are among those who live near Woods in Jupiter, Florida.