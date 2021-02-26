Woods had ‘no recollection’ of near fatal accident – police

Champion golfer Tiger Woods had no recollection of the accident that could have killed him and might have ended his sports career, according to Los Angeles police.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of his four-wheel-drive on Tuesday morning (local time).

Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities said was notoriously dangerous when the luxury 4WD he was driving veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest.

The golf great is recovering from extensive surgery to repair his fractured right leg and shattered ankle from the accident.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods did not comment on the crash at the scene.

“At the hospital he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself,” he said.

Woods was taken to the Harbour-UCLA Medical Centre following the lone-vehicle crash.

After the golfer’s surgery, the hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr Joseph Patterson, said Woods had open fractures after shattering his tibia and fibula bones. He said Woods’ recovery could take “months to years” and “may not complete” – prompting fears the champion might never play professional golf again.

Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was first on the accident scene on Tuesday, said Woods had no idea how serious his condition was.

“I don’t think he was aware of how gravely he was injured at the time. It could be a mixture of adrenaline, it could’ve been shock,” Mr Gonzalez said.

“I’ve seen collisions that didn’t look as serious where the occupants were injured much more severely.

“I think that’s just a testament to the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt, airbags worked as intended and modern vehicles are much more safe than they ever used to be.”

Police have also said Woods will face no criminal charges for the car crash.

“We don’t contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash,” Mr Villanueva said.

“This remains an accident and an accident is not a crime. They do happen, unfortunately.”

Woods, celebrated as one of golf’s all-time greats, was in LA to host the PGA tour’s Genesis Invitational last weekend. He did not play due to existing back injuries.

The wrecked 4WD had the Genesis Invitational name on its doors.

Woods was seen at the Rolling Hills Country Club on Monday with actress Jada Pinkett Smith, retired basketball star Dwyane Wade and comedian David Spade.

Golf Digest reported he had been shooting a TV show segment in which he was giving on-course instruction to the three celebrities and had been scheduled to resume filming on Tuesday.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it crashed near the suburban communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the sheriff’s department said.

Sheriff’s deputies responding to the wreck found no indication that Woods had been under the influence of alcohol or drugs and said he was “lucid” after the accident.

Weather was not considered a factor.

-with AAP