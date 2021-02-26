Ex-Olympics coach dies, hours after being charged with abuse

Former US Olympics coach John Geddert has taken his own life, shortly after being charged with two dozen crimes related to verbal, physical and sexual abuse of young gymnasts.

Michigan Attorney-General Dana Nessel, who had indicted Geddert earlier on Thursday (local time), confirmed the suicide in a statement, calling it a “tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”

Geddert faced two charges of sexual assault against children and 20 counts of human trafficking related to his conduct as owner of the Twistars gymnastics club in Michigan.

The 63-year-old was head coach of the 2012 US women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won multiple gold medals.

“Geddert sold his reputation as an Olympic-level coach and promised to unsuspecting parents that he could turn his students into world-class athletes, allowing them to secure college scholarships, the attorney-general’s office alleges,” a statement said.

“Under the guise of coaching, he reportedly subjected multiple young women to an environment of continued abuse, in which he also neglected advice of medical doctors.”

Geddert also worked with Larry Nassar, a convicted serial rapist who was the team doctor for USA Gymnastics, the governing body for gymnastics in the country.

Geddert was also charged with one count of lying to a police officer in the investigation of Nassar.

Lifeline 131 114

beyondblue 1300 22 4636