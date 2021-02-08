News People Queensland woman injured by kangaroo

Paramedics were called to treat the woman after Sunday's attack. Photo: Getty
A Queensland woman has suffered a chest injury and cuts to her arms after an encounter with a kangaroo in the state’s north.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the woman in her 40s was hurt in the incident and paramedics were called to Teeburra Dam, west of Mackay, about 7.20pm on Sunday.

She was taken to Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.

The Department of Environment and Science did not receive any notification of a kangaroo attack, but said aggressive animals should be reported.

It said it was important people give kangaroos and wallabies as much space as possible.

The department said if an animal moved toward you, or showed signs of being aggressive, you should move away.

“Don’t act aggressively as this will simply reinforce the idea that you are a threat, and never feed these animals, as this will bring them into close contact, creating potentially dangerous situations,” the DES said in a statement.

