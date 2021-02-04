Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined people across Britain in clapping outside their front doors and balconies in a tribute to fundraiser Captain Tom Moore who died in hospital aged 100 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The family of Captain Moore, who raised more than £30 million ($A54 million) for Britain’s National Health Service, were among those who joined the applause at 6pm (local time), saying they were incredibly touched by the idea to mark his passing.

“They will be taking part with huge love in their hearts for their father, grandfather and father-in-law,” they said in a statement.

Earlier, the British parliament held a minute of silence in honour of Captain Moore, who died on Tuesday in Bedford Hospital after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19, whilst condolences have poured in from around the world.

“We now all have the opportunity to show our appreciation of him and all that he stood for and believed in,” said Mr Johnson, who was joined by his fiancee Carrie Symonds to clap outside his Downing Street office.

Captain Moore became renowned after his sponsored walk where he did 100 lengths of his garden with the aid of a walking frame. His cheerful outlook was credited with raising public spirits during the first COVID-19 lockdown early in 2020.

In the welter of tributes that followed, he was knighted by the Queen at Windsor Castle, received a deluge of Christmas cards from all over the world for his hundredth birthday, and was looking forward to having his story made into a movie.