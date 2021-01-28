News People Autistic teenager missing on NSW Central Coast

leif courtney missing
Teenager Leif Courtney has not been seen since Wednesday night. Photo: AAP
A non-verbal teenager with autism is missing on the NSW Central Coast, sparking an urgent search-and-rescue mission.

Leif Courtney, 13, was last seen at his Mooney Mooney home on Wednesday night. He was wearing grey pyjamas with sneakers.

Early on Thursday, police began searching the Mooney Mooney, Kangaroo Point and Brooklyn areas for the boy. Later, they were to begin also searching from the air.

“Understandably, the family are beside themselves,” NSW Police spokeswoman Kylie Phillips said.

Leif is of Caucasian appearance, about 160 centimetres tall with a slim build and blond hair.

-more to come

