News People Police await autopsy results as probe continues into Brisbane road tragedy
brisbane car crash
Katherine Leadbetter and Matthew Field were killed when they were hit by a car in Alexandra Hills, east of Brisbane, in an alleged hit and run on Australia Day.
An autopsy was being undertaken on Thursday on Katherine Leadbetter to help police determine if a teenager will face more charges over the death of her unborn child following a hit-and-run at Alexandra Hills, near Brisbane on Australia Day.

Ms Leadbetter died with her partner Matthew Field when a 17-year-old male allegedly ran a red light, crashed into a truck and rolled onto them.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Codd said they were awaiting further drug testing and autopsy results.

“We will await analysis of the autopsies but also, legal advice in considering any further charges that might be applicable in this case,” he said.

“I know that there has been much interest, as there is from us, and issues to do with the unborn baby that was obviously impacted in this scenario.

“We will await the autopsies before we can make clear decisions about that.”

katherine leadbetter brisbane
Assistant Commissioner Codd said police were also waiting on legal advice. Photo: ABC

The teenager is accused of being “adversely affected by an intoxicating substance” when he struck Ms Leadbetter and Mr Field.

The boy was remanded in custody by the Children’s Court after he was charged with two counts of murder on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Codd appealed for information from the public and asked neighbouring businesses to provide their CCTV footage.

More than 50 people gathered at the candlelight vigil. Photo: ABC

A candlelight vigil was held overnight to remember the couple and their unborn child.

“We have bad people who do bad things in our community. I wish I could wish that away,” he said.

-ABC

