Melania Trump goes traditional with final White House Christmas display

US first lady Melania Trump has overcome her apparent lack of interest in “the Christmas stuff and decorations” to unveil a final festive display at the White House.

In a post shared to her Twitter account on Monday, Ms Trump offered a virtual tour of the traditional decorations at the presidential residence amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,” she captioned the video.

The video shows a forest of Christmas trees decorated with fairy lights and red ornaments.

Close-up shots reveal smaller details, including a “White House Express” train, a “Be Best” ornament and a Christmas village hospital figurine. Be Best is Ms Trump’s controversial campaign that aims to raise awareness of cyber safety for children.

The tasteful display comes just weeks after CNN aired secret recordings of Ms Trump venting her frustration with her job of decorating the White House for the festive season.

“I’m working … my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f–k about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” she said in recordings provided by her former friend and senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

“Then I do it, and I say I’m working on Christmas and planning for Christmas,” Ms Trump continued.

“They say, ‘What about the children that are separated?’. Give me a f–king break.”

This will be Ms Trump’s final year decorating the White House, with her husband Donald losing the November 3 election to Joe Biden. She has opted for a traditional nod to the festive season with her “America the beautiful” theme.

“From coast to coast, the bond that all Americans share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year,” Ms Trump says on her video.

The first lady also went traditional with the decorating theme in 2019. Her patriotic design included green Christmas trees with red ornaments and blue bows, floral arrangements, a nativity scene and a gingerbread White House.

In 2018, Ms Trump was criticised for an unusual display of red Christmas trees in the East Colonnade, with some comparing them to outfits worn in The Handmaid’s Tale.

In 2017, for her first Christmas as first lady, Ms Trump opted for a stark white display that drew unkind ridicule in some corners of the internet.