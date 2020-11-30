News People Bail for couple charged over toddler’s death in hot car

A white four-wheel drive was towed away from Townsville hospital as part of a police investigation on Friday. Photo: ABC
A Townsville mother and her partner, who were charged with the manslaughter death of the woman’s three-year-old daughter at the weekend, have been granted bail.

Police alleged the girl died of heat exposure after being left in a locked vehicle for an extended period of time on Friday.

During a brief mention in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday morning, an application for bail was made on behalf of 37-year-old Laura Peverill and her 29-year-old partner Aaron Hill.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Miles said police opposed bail on both occasions due to the “seriousness of the offences”. However, it was granted for both defendants until February, when they are next expected in court.

-more to come

-ABC

