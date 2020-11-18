Sick Harvey Weinstein under close monitoring in jail

Harvey Weinstein is unwell and is being “closely monitored” in prison, a representative for the disgraced Hollywood mogul says.

The spokesman said they could not “confirm nor deny” the 68-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 inside Wende Correctional Facility in New York.

Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for rape, has a fever, his representative confirmed to the PA news agency.

The once all-powerful film producer is considered vulnerable to coronavirus due to his age, weight and other medical issues, including a heart condition and high blood pressure.

The New York State Department of Corrections said it could not comment on individual cases but anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms was immediately isolated and tested.

Weinstein’s health was a focus during his trial. He arrived at court walking with the aid of a frame and his lawyers told a judge a lengthy jail term was a “a de facto life sentence”.

After his February 24 conviction, Weinstein was sent to hospital amid concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations.

Weinstein also faces charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles and is alleged to have attacked five women in California from 2004 to 2013.

