Body found in search of notorious Queensland waterhole

A man’s body has been found near a notorious Queensland swimming hole known as Devils Pool two days after a camper disappeared.

The missing Brisbane man, 37, failed to resurface at Babinda Boulders, near Cairns, while swimming with a friend on Monday night.

Divers located the body about 10am on Wednesday, south of Devil’s Pool, police said.

Emergency workers started searching for the man on Monday about 8.30pm.

They were joined by a swift-water rescue team, divers and a police helicopter on Tuesday.

Acting Inspector Brett Jenkins previously said the pool had deep undercurrents and “deceiving hollows”.

“I know it looks inviting but it’s dangerous. There is a history in this area of people going missing in the water,” he said.

“The Devil’s Pools are restricted for a reason. People have lost their lives.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Inspector Shane Jarvis said earlier the area was extremely dangerous for swimming.

“You can be walking across the top of a rock system and the water will disappear underneath you,” he said.

“So there’s large caves and those caves are very, very deep.

“In places where they are able to see and get a visual, there are large logs that are very turbulent inside.”

Police said approximately 20 people had died at the pool in the past 50 years.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

-with AAP