A two-year-old girl has died after being found in the water at a Victorian pier.

Emergency services were called to The Esplanade in Portarlington, east of Geelong, about 1pm on Thursday following reports a two-year-old girl was missing.

She was found in the water.

“Police commenced CPR on the child till ambulance crews arrived but unfortunately she died at the scene,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

