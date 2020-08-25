News People Ex-PM John Howard recovering in Sydney hospital after emergency operation
John Howard is recovering after an emergency operation on Monday.
Former prime minister John Howard is recovering in hospital after an attack of appendicitis.

The 81-year-old was operated on at Sydney’s North Shore private hospital on Monday afternoon after he became unwell at the weekend.

It is understood the 81-year-old former Liberal leader went to his GP, who advised him to take an ambulance to hospital.

A spokeswoman for his office said Mr Howard had a sudden attack of appendicitis, had been operated on and was recovering well.

“He thanks everyone for their good wishes, and particularly thanks the staff at Royal North Shore Private for their excellent care.”

The spokeswoman said Mr Howard’s wife Janette was by his side.

Monday’s emergency came after the ex-Liberal leader was treated for a heart condition in February 2015, when he had two stents inserted.

Mr Howard, who was 75 at the time, was playing golf when he experienced a tightness in the chest.

He was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital’s emergency department before being transferred to the same hospital where he had Monday’s operation.

Mr Howard led the country from 1996-2007. He is Australia’s oldest living former prime minister, following the death in 2019 of Bob Hawke.

