Ambassador visits jailed Australian in Iran

Australia’s ambassador to Iran has visited jailed academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in a notorious prison infamous for killings and torture.

Lyndall Sachs met the Australian university lecturer at the harsh Qarchak prison east of Tehran on Sunday.

“Dr Moore-Gilbert is well and has access to food, medical facilities and books,” a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“We will continue to seek regular consular access to Dr Moore-Gilbert.”

Her family are reassured after the consular visit.

“We remain committed to getting our Kylie home as soon as possible and this is our top and only priority,” they said in a statement.

Dr Moore-Gilbert, who lectured in Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne, was arrested at Tehran Airport in September 2018 following a conference and was later convicted of espionage.

She is understood to be serving a 10-year sentence.

The Australian denies all charges against her.

It emerged in late July that Dr Moore-Gilbert had been moved to Iran’s notorious Gharchak prison.

The family and DFAT believe diplomatic avenues will be Dr Moore-Gilbert’s best chance of securing freedom.

“We are thankful that Kylie has so many strong supporters and friends who love and care about her safe return, her family said.

“We ask that you continue to respect both Kylie’s and our privacy while we concentrate on getting her home.”

-with AAP